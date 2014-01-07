Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Three Different Fruit Cocktails with Assorted Fruits Including Grapefruit, Pear, Cherry, Pineapple, Papaya, Orange, and More Isolated on a White Background
Photo Formats
8640 × 5184 pixels • 28.8 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 600 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG