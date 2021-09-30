Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100789760
Three bowls with tomatoes, black olives, chopped fresh cucumbers, colored peppers, pink salt and walnuts. Salad ingredients.
B
By BadPixma
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureblackblack olivesbowlbowlscherrycherry tomatoeschoppedcircularcolored pepperscookingcucumbersculinarycutdarkdeliciousdieteatingfoodfreshgreecegreekgreenhealthingredientingredientsjuicyoliveorange colororganicpink saltplantrawredsaladsalad ingredientssmallsnacksnacksspicestomatoestoptop viewvegetablevegetablesvegetarianviewvitaminwalnutswhole
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist