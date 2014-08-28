Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Three aluminium cooking pots on hot stove, to cook beef bone broth at a restaurant near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Also, view of a cook using stainless steel kitchen tongs and metal strainer.
Penang, Malaysia.22 February 2020. A traditional coffee shack in Penang.
boiling soup
local food in thailand
real restaurant kitchen
stain less steel winch onboard a yacht
old style coffee pots with cloth coffee bags lay on hot water tank with dipper
LARGE STAINLESS STEEL PANS WITH BIG HANDLES WARM UP WITH THE FLAMES OF AN INDUSTRIAL KITCHEN OF GAS

See more

1310435059

See more

1310435059

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138276607

Item ID: 2138276607

Three aluminium cooking pots on hot stove, to cook beef bone broth at a restaurant near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Also, view of a cook using stainless steel kitchen tongs and metal strainer.

Formats

  • 3385 × 2272 pixels • 11.3 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 671 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 336 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ShamAn77

ShamAn77