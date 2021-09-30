Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085237721
Thoughtful man sitting in an office chair. Man looks at the documents and thinks. Businessman thinks about his company. Guy with a tablet and pen passes the test. Testing when applying for a job.
United States
F
By FOTOGRIN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
analysisbusinessbusiness personbusinessmanchairconcentratedconfidentdocumentemployeeentrepreneurexecutivehandsomeideajobleaderlooklookingmalemanmanagermaturemen at workoccupationofficeoffice chaironepaperpersonproblemprofessionprofessionalprofessional occupationreportseniorserioussitsittingsuittechnologythinkthinkingthoughtfulthoughtful manworkworkingworking at homeworkplaceyoungyoung businessmanyoung men
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist