Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
a thoughtful female consultant sits on the couch in the room and makes notes on paper. Interview of a specialist
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3132 × 4440 pixels • 10.4 × 14.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
705 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
353 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG