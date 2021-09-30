Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095236121
Thoughtful asian businesswoman lost in thoughts search for inspiration sitting at pool using laptop, dreamy pensive contemplative woman looking away thinking of new creative ideas. Copy space
S
By Shine Nucha
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingasianbeautifulbreakbusinessbusinesswomancalmcareercityconfidentcozyeveningexhaustedfemalefreelancerholidayjoblaptopleaningleisurelifestylemeditatemeditatingonlineoutdoorovertimepeoplepoolpositiveraysrelaxationrooftopserioussittingskylinesmartsunrisesunsetswimmingtechnologythinkingthoughtfultownurbanusingvacationwirelesswomanworkyoga
Categories: Business/Finance, Holidays
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist