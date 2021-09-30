Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092195534
Thorn bushes background. Prickly Branches background.
P
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundblackbotanicalbranchbushbushesdangerdangerousdetaildryenvironmentflorafloralforestgardengreenjunglelandscapeleafnaturalnatureneedleorganicoutdoorparkplantpointedprickpricklepricklyprotectionseasonshadowsharpspeciesspikespookyspringsticksummertexturethornthornsthronytreetwigwallpaperwinterwood
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist