Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
This vertical landscape features Jug Handle Arch, a popular feature accessed by Scenic Byway 179 between Moab and Potash, Utah on a sunny late summer afternoon in September.
Photo Formats
2848 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.