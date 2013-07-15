Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
This vegetable is a very green leafy vegetable, whose stalks and leaves are rich in protein, vitamin A and minerals. Acholi is also called tandulya. Gandharichoulai Leaves and stems are eaten
Formats
2576 × 1932 pixels • 8.6 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG