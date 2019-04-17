Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
This shows a well known problem with the old fashioned compact cassettes: the tape used to come out, making the cassette useless. Vintage compact cassette tape on white background.
Euro icon. Cash vector graphics.
Vintage Video Game Controller. Gamepad vector flat Illustration
Vintage Video Game Controller. Gamepad flat Illustration
Radio logo vector, clip art. Also useful as icon, web UI element, symbol, graphic image, silhouette and illustration.
Soviet receiver, fm radio
radio icon
Thumbs up with board button f2 in the shape character

See more

1360107197

See more

1360107197

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136655693

Item ID: 2136655693

This shows a well known problem with the old fashioned compact cassettes: the tape used to come out, making the cassette useless. Vintage compact cassette tape on white background.

Formats

  • 6753 × 4502 pixels • 22.5 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BT1976

BT1976