Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
This is the last of the boxes. Portrait of a happy young couple carrying boxes while moving into their new home.
A young married couple in the living room in the house unpack boxes with things. Happy husband and wife are having fun, are looking forward to a new home. Moving, buying a house, apartment concept.
Interracial couple with boxes indoors. Moving into new house
Young Asian couple carrying carton boxes with home stuff and smiling at camera while moving in new apartment
back injury from carrying heavy box while moving home
Full length portrait of beautiful young couple holding moving cardboard boxes, looking at camera and smiling
Husband with glasses and a white t-shirt hugs a young dark-haired wife. Couple sitting on the floor in front of shelves with things. A lot of boxes in front of the pair and around. Moving young family
Shot of a couple packing up boxes in their old home

See more

1770785270

See more

1770785270

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129942942

Item ID: 2129942942

This is the last of the boxes. Portrait of a happy young couple carrying boxes while moving into their new home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8272 × 6200 pixels • 27.6 × 20.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A