Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
This landscape photo was taken in Europe, in France, Rhone Alpes, in Savoie, in the Alps, in winter. We see the city of Megeve in the middle of the Mont Blanc massif, under the sun.
beautiful winter landscape with snow in oberstdorf bavaria
Beautiful winter panorama in Swiss village.
Beautiful snowy landscape in the french alps with village
Snowy winter in mountain forest. Amazing place for activity extreme sport and climbing in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Asia
French Alps landscapes
Mont Blanc seen from Val Ferret Courmayeur, Aosta Valley, Italy
Ski slope in winter at Grosseck-Speiereck resort, Mauterndorf and S.Martin area, Austria. January 2020

See more

1729722799

See more

1729722799

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132712711

Item ID: 2132712711

This landscape photo was taken in Europe, in France, Rhone Alpes, in Savoie, in the Alps, in winter. We see the city of Megeve in the middle of the Mont Blanc massif, under the sun.

Formats

  • 5971 × 3981 pixels • 19.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MARTIN Florent

MARTIN Florent