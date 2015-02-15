Images

This landscape photo was taken in Europe, in France, Rhone Alpes, in Savoie, in the Alps, in winter. You can see the Aiguillette des Houches and Lake Geneva, under the sun.
Item ID: 2132712709

Formats

  • 5887 × 3925 pixels • 19.6 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MARTIN Florent

