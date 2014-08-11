Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
This landscape photo was taken in Europe, in France, Rhone Alpes, in Savoie, in the Alps, in winter. We see the snow-capped mountains of the Mont Blanc massif, under the Sun.
Town of Eibsee and gondola cables from Zugspitze peak
Mountains ski resort Kaprun Austria - nature and sport background
Hakuba / Nagano ~ winter season
Snow cliffs mountains, closed up, texture.
People descending from Aiguille du Midi for ski touring in Vallee Blanche (White Valley), France. Being one of the most famous off-piste descents, this glacial route is very popular in early spring.
High mountains under snow in the winter Panorama landscape

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132712707

Item ID: 2132712707

This landscape photo was taken in Europe, in France, Rhone Alpes, in Savoie, in the Alps, in winter. We see the snow-capped mountains of the Mont Blanc massif, under the Sun.

Formats

  • 5976 × 3984 pixels • 19.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MARTIN Florent

MARTIN Florent