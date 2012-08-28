Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
This landscape photo was taken in Europe, in France, Rhone Alpes, in Savoie, in the Alps, in winter. You can see the Mont Blanc massif between Mont Joly and Aiguille Croche, under the sun.
Alpine refuge in italian Dolomites on a frosty winter day
The funicular station is on a background of snowy mountain peaks.
Ski resort at the alps
Wonderful winter hiking trails and traces on the fresh alpine snow cover of the Alpstein mountain massif and in the Obertoggenburg region, Unterwasser - Canton of St. Gallen, Switzerland (Schweiz)
Cimadera, Switzerland: Small Mountain church near Cimadera along the walkway btween the forest
mountain top in winter, Ciucas Mountains, Romania
Sunny winter day panoramic view on ski lift at ski-run, Alps mountains under snow, skiing people, ski station, cable-way to Zugspitze peak. Ski season in Alps. Famous ski holidays vacatios tours

See more

655624855

See more

655624855

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132712669

Item ID: 2132712669

This landscape photo was taken in Europe, in France, Rhone Alpes, in Savoie, in the Alps, in winter. You can see the Mont Blanc massif between Mont Joly and Aiguille Croche, under the sun.

Formats

  • 5976 × 3984 pixels • 19.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MARTIN Florent

MARTIN Florent