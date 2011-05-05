Images

This is an image of man with a microphone headset and a confident businesswoman. This image can be used for telecommunication and service themes.
Stock Photo ID: 3396736

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 2484 × 1968 pixels • 8.3 × 6.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 792 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 396 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

D

Dennis Owusu-Ansah