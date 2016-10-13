Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
This is how he does business. Cropped shot of a handsome businessman using a tablet in the office with his colleagues in the background.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5464 × 2974 pixels • 18.2 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 544 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 272 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG