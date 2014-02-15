Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
This is Guru Rinpoche, known as Second Buddha in Bhutan. Devout Buddhists painted many sacred images on rocks, this is just one of them. This is a generic painting, not copyrighted.
