Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
This aquatic plant is called Apu-apu, a type of aquatic plant that usually lives in calm waters such as lakes and ponds. Usually apu-apu is often made as a protective plant for aquariums
Edit
Backdrop of bright leafy plant background
green leaves with dew drops
Green morning glory
Green tree in black pot
Gynura divaricata (L.) DC, Velvet Plant's leaves
Climber plants background, Ouro Preto, Brazil
morning glory as green healthful vegetables

See more

1092422627

See more

1092422627

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140967571

Item ID: 2140967571

This aquatic plant is called Apu-apu, a type of aquatic plant that usually lives in calm waters such as lakes and ponds. Usually apu-apu is often made as a protective plant for aquariums

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

mulyo kurniawan

mulyo kurniawan