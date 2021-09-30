Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088488485
Things are good. Pretty school boy in white t-shirt looking at the camera and showing thumbs up gesture on light brown background. Portrait of handsome teenager guy 9-11 years old with like sign.
UKRAINE
o
By oliavvvesna
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adolescenceadorableadvertisementadvertisingapprovalbackgroundboyboy showing thumbs upcasual attirecasual clothingcaucasiancharmingcheerfulconfidentcongratulationcoolexpressionfingerfungesturehandhandsomehappyhappy childisolatedjoykidlikemalemillennial generationok signportraitpositive emotionsatisfactionschoolboyschoolchildshowingsignsuccesst-shirtteenteenage boysteenagerthumbthumb upthumbs upupwhiteyoungyoung boy
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist