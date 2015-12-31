Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Theyre titans of the corporate world. Shot of a group of businesspeople talking over a laptop in an office.
business people team at a meeting in a light and modern office environment.
business people team at a meeting in a light and modern office environment.
Group of businessmen the conclusion of the transaction.
Senior businessman at a meeting. Group of colleagues in the background
business people team at a meeting in a light and modern office environment.
Businessman signing contract at meeting, smiling assistant pointing at document.?
Businessman is reading contract in modern office

See more

1928699633

See more

1928699633

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137553957

Item ID: 2137553957

Theyre titans of the corporate world. Shot of a group of businesspeople talking over a laptop in an office.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5808 × 3872 pixels • 19.4 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A