Image
THESSALONIKI, GREECE - SEPT 12:Melaine Walker celebrates winning the women's 400m hurdles final at the IAAF 2009 World Athletic Final on September 12, 2009 in Kaftatzoglio stadium,Thessaloniki,Greece
106300991

Stock Photo ID: 106300991

Photo Contributor

Ververidis Vasilis

Ververidis Vasilis