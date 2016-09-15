Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
These are ripe orange berries of sea-buckthorn berries and the medical oil made of stones of sea-buckthorn berries. This oil possesses tremendous medical effect and is actively used in pharmacology.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

39744901

Stock Photo ID: 39744901

These are ripe orange berries of sea-buckthorn berries and the medical oil made of stones of sea-buckthorn berries. This oil possesses tremendous medical effect and is actively used in pharmacology.

Photo Formats

  • 3399 × 2266 pixels • 11.3 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

V

vilax