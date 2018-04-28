Images

Image
Thermal hotel ruins at Puento del Inca (Inca Bridge) a natural colorful arch that forms a bridge over Las Cuevas River, a tributary of the Mendoza River, Aconcagua Provincial Park, Mendoza, Argentina
Stock Photo ID: 1175630710

Photo Formats

  • 4592 × 3448 pixels • 15.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 751 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Ania Kulbinska

Ania Kulbinska