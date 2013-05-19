Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 1175630707
Thermal hotel ruins at Puento del Inca (Inca Bridge) a natural colorful arch that forms a bridge over Las Cuevas River, a tributary of the Mendoza River, Aconcagua Provincial Park, Mendoza, Argentina
Photo Formats
4592 × 3448 pixels • 15.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 751 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG