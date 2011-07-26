Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Theres no better work than teamwork. Shot of a group of casually dressed businesspeople in the office.
Student raising hand to ask question during exam in exam hall
Two businesswoman smile and raise hands up, feeling happy on Friday, complete finish job, successful/achievement working in office concept
Young woman student raising hands in a classroom showing ready answer. concept of education.
teamwork, friendship and happiness concept - smiling male friends giving high five at home
Happy dad and son after finishing homework in kitchen
Customer service team work
Student raising hand to ask question in college classroom

See more

117148351

See more

117148351

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128527491

Item ID: 2128527491

Theres no better work than teamwork. Shot of a group of casually dressed businesspeople in the office.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A