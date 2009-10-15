Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Theres no better work than teamwork. Shot of a group of casually dressed businesspeople in the office.
Group of happy business people in meeting at the office
Three girls enjoy talking while drinking coffee in the morning at home.
cropped view of multicultural students with smartphone in university
Image of Business people talking in conference
Group of young intercultural college friends discussing where to go after lessons
happy student in a classroom
Programmer working in a software developing company

See more

1913661535

See more

1913661535

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128527425

Item ID: 2128527425

Theres no better work than teamwork. Shot of a group of casually dressed businesspeople in the office.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A