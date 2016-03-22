Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
There are cucumbers growing in the vegetable garden in summer. Among the leaves and flowers, a ripe prickly cucumber hangs on the stem. Around the upright bed is a grassy meadow
Tasty organic green cucumbers plants growth in big Dutch greenhouse, everyday harvest
Cherry tomatoes ripening in the garden.
A brown grasshopper perched on the green leaves.
Tea leaves at Pa Miang , Chiang Mai of Thailand. You can use it for cooking.
Psophocarpus leaves texture. Selective focus. Close up
A Zucchini plant. Zucchini flower. Green vegetable marrow growing on bush in a vegetable garden seen from below
Zucchini plant from the soil

See more

1439410574

See more

1439410574

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130921914

Item ID: 2130921914

There are cucumbers growing in the vegetable garden in summer. Among the leaves and flowers, a ripe prickly cucumber hangs on the stem. Around the upright bed is a grassy meadow

Formats

  • 4032 × 2268 pixels • 13.4 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

Balser