Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
There are cucumbers growing in the vegetable garden in summer. Among the leaves and flowers, a ripe prickly cucumber hangs on the stem. Around the upright bed is a grassy meadow
Formats
4032 × 2268 pixels • 13.4 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG