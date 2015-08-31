Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Their secret is great teamwork. Cropped shot of a group of businesspeople standing in a huddle with their hands stacked.
Close up view of young business people putting their hands together. Stack of hands. Unity and teamwork concept.
Young people stacking hands together: teamwork, collaboration and support concept

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137211911

Item ID: 2137211911

Their secret is great teamwork. Cropped shot of a group of businesspeople standing in a huddle with their hands stacked.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5963 × 4180 pixels • 19.9 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 701 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 351 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A