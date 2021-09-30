Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091445714
The texture of the wooden floor. A swarthy brown plank floor. Nailed boards. Background of boards. wooden surface.
I
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedantiquearchitectureartbackdropbackgroundblankboardbrowncarpentercarpentryceilingcleandarkdaydesignemptyfadedfloorboardflooringgardeninghardwoodhorizontalhouseideasimagematerialnatureneatobsoleteoldorganicpatternplankrepetitionroughrusticsimplicitysmoothstripedtabletexturedtimbertreeunevenweatheredwoodwooden
Categories: Vintage, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist