Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083145077
The texture of the surface of scattered blue beads for needlework. Beads for women's needlework. Blue round granules. Textured effect. Background image. Template for text.
m
By malaha.art
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractionaccessorybackdropbackgroundbeadbeadsbeadworkbluebrightclose upclose-upcolorcolorfulcraftdecorationdecorativedesignelementfragmentframeglossyhandmadehobbyjewelryleisuremacromaterialobjectold fashionedold styleornamentpatternsamplescatteredsetshapesmoothspheresurfacetexttextiletexturetexturedtraditionalwomens handicraft
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist