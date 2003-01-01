Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Texture of a stone wall. Old castle stone wall texture background. Stone wall as a background or texture. Part of a stone wall, for background or texture
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2058311132

Stock Photo ID: 2058311132

Texture of a stone wall. Old castle stone wall texture background. Stone wall as a background or texture. Part of a stone wall, for background or texture

Photo Formats

  • 4496 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

XanCreator

XanCreator