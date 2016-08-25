Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Texture of the dried earth. Dark brown background with cracks and hollows. Drought and lack of moisture in the soil. The consequences of abnormal heat. Environmental disaster. Global warming.
Formats
4100 × 2733 pixels • 13.7 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG