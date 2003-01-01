Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Texture. Dark blue fabric. Decorative background for Christmas girlish royal party. Luxury cute pattern with vintage leather texture wallpaper. Background for birthday invitations. Light pastel color
Formats
5000 × 2000 pixels • 16.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG