Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Text written on a Notepad on a business or financial topic. Conceptual image, business accessories, calculator isolated on the desktop. Finance or business concept.
Formats
5438 × 3625 pixels • 18.1 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG