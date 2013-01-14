Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Text sign showing Search Solution. Word for an action or process of finding solution to a problem Typewriting End User License Agreement, Typing New Network Password
Formats
6000 × 4005 pixels • 20 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG