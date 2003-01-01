Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Text sign showing Sanitizer. Word Written on liquid or gel generally used to decrease infectious agents Office Supplies Over Desk With Keyboard And Glasses And Coffee Cup For Working
Formats
7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG