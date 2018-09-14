Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Text HRT Replacement Therapy on light box in hand. Menopause, hormone therapy concept. Estrogen replacement therapy awareness design. Pink background with exotic leaves, flowers, pills, estrogene gel.
Formats
5200 × 3467 pixels • 17.3 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG