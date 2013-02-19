Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tettigonia viridissima, the great green bush-cricket, is a large species of bush-cricket belonging to the subfamily Tettigoniinae. Berlin, Germany
Edit
The flower grass is in front of the concrete wall to be background.
huge common huntsman spider crawling on home wall in night
spider missing one leg on cement wall after fighting
small black spider on a white wall
Green grasshopper sitting on stone
The flower grass is in front of the concrete wall to be background.
black spider, dangerous creature

See more

1215757327

See more

1215757327

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143614263

Item ID: 2143614263

Tettigonia viridissima, the great green bush-cricket, is a large species of bush-cricket belonging to the subfamily Tettigoniinae. Berlin, Germany

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

crystaldream

crystaldream