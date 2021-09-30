Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102352808
Test tube with empty label to biological sample for medical laboratory research on lab props background
l
By luchschenF
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
analyzingbiochemistrybiologicalbiologybiotechnologybloodblood collection tubeblood testcarechemicalchemistryclose-upconceptscoronaviruscovid-19emptyepidemicequipmenthealthcare and medicinehospitalhuman handillnessinfectious diseaselablabellaboratorylaboratory equipmentliquidmedical equipmentmedical exammedical researchmedical samplemedicinemicrobiologypropsprotective gloveresearchsamplesciencescientific experimentscientiststudio shottesttest tubetubetubingvirus
Similar images
More from this artist