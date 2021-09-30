Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081212012
The term lizard, short for lizard, is used in several countries as a common name to denote some or all species of certain genera of the Lacertidae and Gekkonidae families.
A
By Agorca
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalbackgroundbeautifulcamouflageclosecloseupcollard lizardcollaredcollared lizardcollariscolorcolorfulcopy spacecrawlingcrotaphytuscrotaphytus collariscutedaydesertdetaildragoneastern collared lizardenvironmenteyefacefastfaunaforestgardenherpetologylizardlizardsmacromountainnatureoutdoorportraitpredatorreptilereptiliansprinterstonetailtexaswildwild animalwildlife
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist