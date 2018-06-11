Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tempeh.Oreg Tempe is a traditional Indonesian food, made from thinly sliced tempeh stir-fried with shallots, garlic, sugar, salt and chili slices. Served on a black plate on the table. Selective focus
Formats
3745 × 5610 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG