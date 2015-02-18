Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tempeh.Oreg Tempe is a traditional Indonesian food, made from thinly sliced tempeh stir-fried with shallots, garlic, sugar, salt and chili slices. Served on a black plate on the table. Selective focus
Edit
Udon wheat noodles with chicken and vegetables
Traditional spaghetti bolognese
Carrots cauliflowers achar made using PhoolGobi and Gajar. It's a sweet and sore seasonal pickle from India
Homemade delicious and spicy mutton curry -Kerala food backgrounds,
Chow mein, noodles and vegetables dish with wooden chopsticks

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143148841

Item ID: 2143148841

Tempeh.Oreg Tempe is a traditional Indonesian food, made from thinly sliced tempeh stir-fried with shallots, garlic, sugar, salt and chili slices. Served on a black plate on the table. Selective focus

Formats

  • 5360 × 3578 pixels • 17.9 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Endah Kurnia P

Endah Kurnia P