Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tempe and Tahu Bacem is Indonesian traditional food from java.Bacem seasoning usually consist of shallots, garlic, coriander, soy sauce. then tofu and tempeh are cooked with those ingredients then fr
Edit
Domestic meat cutlet with white beans and fresh herbs. Cast-iron frying pan full of delicious fried meat cutlets, fresh greens and vegetables on the kitchen table.
Homemade meatballs with white beans and fresh herbs. Cast-iron frying pan full of delicious fried meat cutlets, fresh greens and vegetables on the kitchen table.
Arancini: Fried Sicilian street food made with rice, mushrooms, Parmesan or Pecorino cheese. Italian comfort food at it's best!
Meat with beans, cheese, sausage and tortillas on an old colorful table.
Meat with beans, cheese, sausage and tortillas on an old colorful table.
Homemade meatballs with buckwheat and egg stuffing. Cast-iron frying pan with delicious fried cutlets, fresh herbs and vegetables on the kitchen table. Copy space.
Meat with beans, cheese, sausage and tortillas on an old colorful table.

See more

717726097

See more

717726097

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139302399

Item ID: 2139302399

Tempe and Tahu Bacem is Indonesian traditional food from java.Bacem seasoning usually consist of shallots, garlic, coriander, soy sauce. then tofu and tempeh are cooked with those ingredients then fr

Formats

  • 3532 × 3530 pixels • 11.8 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 999 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

oppi dy

oppi dy