Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102231233
telemedicine concept - asian female doctor wearing headset has video chat by computer with thumb up gesture in hospital
a
By aslysun
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asiaasiancarechinesecliniccomputerdeskdesktopdiagnosisdistancedoctoremptyexaminationexpertisefemalegesturegreengreen screengreetingheadsethealthhealth carehihospitalinterninternetjapanesemedicalmedicinemeetingmonitornetworknurseoccupationofficepcprofessionalscreenspeakingsurgeonsurgerytalkingtechnologytelemedicinethumb upvideo callvideo chatwebcamwomanworking
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist