Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102231248
telemedicine concept - asian female doctor talking to patient online through webcam with headsets and parents are talking about sick symptom of their daughter from home
a
By aslysun
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adviceasiaasiancarechildcliniccommunicationcomputerconnectingconsultationcoughcrydaughterdiagnosticdiseasedistancedistantdoctorfamilyfemalefeverheadacheheadsethealthhealth carehealthcarehomehospitalillmalemanmedicalmedical exammedicineonlinepainparentpatientquarantinescreensickspeaktechnologytelemedicinetherapytreatmentvideovideo callwebcamwoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist