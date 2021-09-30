Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102230924
telemedicine concept - asian female doctor talking to patient online through webcam with headsets and old male patient wearing face mask is talking about his sick symptom from home
a
By aslysun
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adviceasiaasiancallcarecliniccommunicationcomputerconnectingconsultationcoughdiagnosticdiseasedistancedistantdoctorface maskfemalefeverheadachehealthhealth carehealthcarehomehospitalillmalemanmedicalmedical exammedicineoldonlinepainpatientquarantinescreensickspeaksupporttechnologytele medicinetelemedicinetherapythroattreatmentvideovideo callwebcamwoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist