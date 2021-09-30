Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088651145
Teenage school girl holding a pregnancy test at her hand
Belgrade, Serbia
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anticipationanxietyanxiouscaucasiancheckingconfused expressionconsequencedepresseddepressiondifficultiesdisappointedemotional distressfemalefrustratedgirllooking thoughtfulmedicalnegativenegative newsnervouspositive resultpregnancypregnancy testpregnantpregnant girlproblemquick stressfulresults unplannedsadsadnessscaredshockstressteenteen problemsteenagerteenager problemtesttroubleunexpectedunexpected surpriseunhappyunplannedunwantedunwanted pregnancyunwishedupsetupset youngwomanworried
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist