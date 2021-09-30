Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091948037
Teenage girl in school uniform with backpack on light blue background
N
By New Africa
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
academicadolescentbackgroundbackpackbagbluecaucasianclassicclothesclothingcolorcostumedressingeducationelegantfabricfashiongarmentgirlhappylifestylelightmaterialmodeloutfitpersonportraitposingpositivepupilschoolshirtsmilingstudentstudiostylestylishsweaterteenteenageteenagertextiletraditionaltrendtrendyuniformwardrobewearwearingyoung
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist