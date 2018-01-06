Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
teenage girl generation Z with her arms crossed at her chest demonstrates Break The Bias symbol of international women's day principles of feminism, gender equality and support
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3300 × 2200 pixels • 11 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG